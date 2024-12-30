Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Political analyst, Tehseen Poonawalla criticized the BJP for putting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security at risk by publicizing his personal program.

Speaking out on the matter, Poonawalla stated, "The LoP, Rahul Gandhi enjoys the same security cover as the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, and the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh enjoy."

He further warned, "Today, by making his personal program public, the BJP is putting his life in jeopardy."

Poonawalla also recalled the tragic history of Gandhi's family, saying, "Remember, Rahul Gandhi's family, be it his father, late martyr Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi or his grandmother, late martyr Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, have been assassinated by terrorists. And today you are his making program Public!"

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi saying that he has flown abroad to celebrate when the entire nation is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise. He further stated that the Congress party has "abused and insulted" Dr Singh.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn't care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime They continue to do so now. Yesterday nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh as per the latest disclosures. This is their true face," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

Poonawalla further lashed out saying that for Rahul Gandhi 'paryatan' is nothing new.

"Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'paryatan' and Leader of the party. At a time when the country is in grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi has left for 'paryatan' and party, as per media reports...Rahul Gandhi and 'paryatan' is nothing new. At a time when the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, he was partying all night. He is not concerned about the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh..." said the BJP leader while speaking to media.

Another BJP leader, Amit Malviya stated that Rahul Gandhi has exploited Dr Singh's death for his expedient politics and that Gandhis and the Congress party carry hate against Sikhs.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh's death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," Malviya wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

