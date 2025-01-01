By Tejashwi Yadav Pledges To End Unemployment, Migration In Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made a pledge for Bihar in 2025, promising to end unemployment and migration from the state.

Also Read | Lucknow Horror: Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters in Hotel With Father's Help Over Family Disputes; Video of His Confession Surfaces.

Speaking about his vision for the upcoming year, Yadav declared, "In the new year, we have resolved that this time we will end unemployment and migration from Bihar. We will form a new government in the new year."

The RJD leader said that the new government would focus on key areas including education, medicine, income, irrigation, and accountability. He also stressed the need for significant reforms in the state's administrative machinery.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Like Case in Pakistan: UP’s Badal Babu Arrested After Crossing India-Pakistan Border Illegally to Meet Facebook Lover in Mandi Bahauddin.

"We will form such a government where there will be education, medicine, income, irrigation, hearing and action... where bureaucracy will be abolished," Yadav stated.

Yadav expressed confidence that with the support and blessings of the people, his vision would come to fruition.

"If the blessings of all the people are with us, then we will succeed in our resolution," he affirmed.

As 2025 begins, Yadav reiterated that the primary goal for the year was to push Bihar forward in terms of economic progress and social welfare. "In this new year, we have to take Bihar ahead," he stated.

Earlier, Yadav condemned the lathi charge on protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, who are seeking a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims.

In a video statement, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is very painful how BPSC aspirants were beaten up by the police. Many people are badly injured in this... We condemn this. The visuals that have surfaced are painful. I am a youth, and I can understand their situation. Firstly, people were protesting against normalisation..."

He highlighted that the RJD raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and brought the matter to the attention of the Bihar government. He added, "We raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha too on November 28. We wrote a letter to the CM but didn't get any answer... Later on, BPSC clarified that normalisation should not have happened. Why didn't they clear this earlier?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)