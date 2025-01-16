Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad in connection with the Formula E case.

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that the Congress government in Telangana is falsely implicating KTR in the case.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update Today, January 16: Delhiites Wake Up to Light Rain As Dense Fog Shrouds City; 29 Trains Delayed.

"KT Rama Rao will be appearing before ED authorities today with regard to the Formula E race case. As we have been mentioning from day one, the Congress government in Telangana is falsely implicating KT Rama Rao in the case. In a case where there is no corruption at all in an issue where there is no misappropriation of funds, they are trying to prove it is a corruption case. We have explained and placed all the facts before the people of Telangana. The people are in complete belief that there is no corruption," Reddy told ANI.

"KT Rama Rao has been questioning the government for not implementing the promises made during the elections. So somehow to suppress the voices of opposition they are trying to fix him," he added.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 3 Working in Bollywood Actor's House Following Attack on Him at His Residence in Mumbai.

Earlier today, KTR dismissed accusations of financial mismanagement and corruption over the Formula E race case, emphasizing that hosting the event in Telangana remains one of his most cherished decisions as a Minister.

In a post on X, KTR criticized political opponents, particularly Congress, for attempting to tarnish the initiative.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case. The ED filed the ECIR after the Telangana ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

Earlier, after his appearance before ACB on January 9, in connection with the Formula-E race case, KTR claimed that he was repeatedly asked the same questions for over seven hours, despite having no substantial evidence to back the charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)