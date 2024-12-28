Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the Deputy Surveyor of Dammannapet Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, said a press release from Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad on Saturday. According to ACB official, "On 28.12.2024, at about 13:12 hours, the Accused Officer, Merugu Rathnam, Deputy Surveyor, Dammannapet Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem District was caught by ACB, Khammam Unit at Gandhi Nagar Main Road, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for doing an official favour, ie. for conducting a survey of the complainant's sister Yerneni Mamatha's land in Survey Nos. 1458/20 (Ac. 6.30 gts), 1458/17 (Ac. 4.32 gts), and 1458/128 (Ac. 7.20 gts), totalling Ac. 19.02 gts in Dammarinapet Revenue Village, for submitting an official survey report. As such, the AO performed his public duty dishonestly in order to obtain an undue advantage."

The chemical test conducted on the both hand fingers of the Accused Officer and the contact area, i.e. the inner flap of the left side front pocket of his pants, yielded positive results on the chemical test. The tainted bribe amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the possession of the Accused Officer, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

Details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons. Therefore, the Accused Officer, Merugu Rathnam, Deputy Surveyor of Dammannapet Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem District is being arrested and produced before the Special Court for SPE & ACB Cases-cum-III Additional District & Sessions Judge at Warangal. The case is under investigation, the release stated.

In case of demand for a bribe by any Public Servant, the public is requested to contact Toll Free Number of ACB, i.e., 1064 to take action as per Law, said the release. (ANI)

Also Read | Indore Shocker: 30-Year-Old Doctor Shot Dead at His Clinic by 3 Assailants in Madhya Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)