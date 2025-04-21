India News | 'Nishikant Dubey is Known to Speak Anything': Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Congress on Monday mounted an attack on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has been in the eye of the storm over his remarks on the Supreme Court with party leader Sandeep Dikshit suspecting the latter's knowledge about the Constittution.

Dikshit told ANI, "Nishikant Dubey is known to speak anything, I suspected that he would not have knowledge of the Constitution, but now this has been confirmed...If Nishikant Dubey does not understand this system, then I don't know on which Constitution he took oath to become an MP. It is given in our Constitution that if a person feels that any government decision is not fair or logical, then they can go to court. We have gone under the same provision...People of his own party have also gone to court many times..."

He was asked about the remarsks of the BJP MP.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.

"The top court has only one aim: 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut," Dubey told ANI.

Referring to past court decisions, Dubey criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes.

"There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female...Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case...Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to do regarding the Bills. When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, 'Show us the paper'. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao," he added.

Dubey further alleged that the Supreme Court wants to take this country towards "anarchy."

"How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to decide within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this," he said. (ANI)

