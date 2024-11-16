Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of Golden Fortune Green Homes residential apartment in the Rangareddy district early Saturday morning.

Shortly after the information was received, fire services responded swiftly and conducted the dousing operation, bringing the blaze under control.

According to Kareem, District Fire Officer, Rangareddy district, "The fire broke out on the third floor of Golden Fortune Green Homes residential apartment early this morning at 6 AM. Three fire tenders rushed to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control."

The official said that the fire was caused due to a fridge explosion.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and the four residents of the apartment had escaped immediately. The property was damaged in the flames," said the DFO.

Earlier, a fire broke out in two scrap godowns in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to an official at the Fire Control room, Hyderabad, the fire broke out near Aramghar X roads.

Four fire tenders present at the spot brought the fire under control. (ANI)

