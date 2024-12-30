Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) A terror associate was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday for providing logistical support to the terrorist groups and operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Acting firmly against terror supporters in the district, the police launched an operation and detained a hardcore terror associate under the PSA, said a police spokesperson.

Also Read | Uma Thomas Health Update: Kerala Congress MLA Critical After Falling From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Police Book Organisers for Safety Lapses.

The accused, identified as Mohmmad Rafiq, is a resident of Balota Chigla in Basantgarh. He was sent to jail.

Rafiq is involved in multiple terror cases and was working as active guide and facilitator for the terrorist organisations till his arrest.

Also Read | Mahakumbhnagar Central Hospital Welcomes First Baby Girl ‘Ganga’ Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Keeping in view the activities of the accused, he was ordered to be detained under the Public Safety Act. With his arrest, the number of terror associates has gone upto to five.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)