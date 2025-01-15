Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Three Bangladeshi women who had been staying "illegally" in Maharashtra have been arrested after they failed to produce any valid documents, an officer said on Wednesday.

The trio were apprehended from the Mandapa police station in Thane. The action came after the crime Ulhasnagar crime brach received information.

Commissionerate PRO Shailesh Salvi told ANI, "... Ulhasnagar Crime Branch received information of thee Bangladeshi women residing illegally in the jurisdiction of Manpada police station and these women have been arrested...

"They did not have any valid document to stay in India and a case has been registered in Manpada police station. Further investigation is being conducted...," the PRO said.

On Janaury 14, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi Nationals and three Indian touts near the International Border.

According to an earlier statement from PRO BSF Meghalaya, on January 12, acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 4 Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals working as touts near the international border in the East Khasi Hills (EKH) District.

"The four Bangladeshi nationals were attempting to cross into India illegally when they were intercepted by the BSF troops. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the individuals were planning to settle in India and had sought the assistance of the three Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal movement within the country," the PRO said. (ANI)

