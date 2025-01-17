Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) A three-day central committee meeting of the CPI(M) to discuss a draft political resolution for the upcoming party congress commenced here on Friday.

A party official said the draft will be released seeking public opinion on it, following discussion by the central committee members, for framing its contents.

The three-day meeting is being attended by around 80 central committee members of the CPI(M) from across the country, he said.

The draft will be finalised after deliberations by the members of the committee, the second highest after the politburo in the CPI(M) leadership chain.

CPI(M) politburo coordinator Prakash Karat is among the leaders attending the meeting.

The next party congress is scheduled to be held at Madurai in Tamil Nadu in April.

The CPI(M) has only four Lok Sabha seats in its kitty in the country. In the 2024 parliamentary polls, the party could not win any seat in its once stronghold West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Karat inaugurated the first phase of the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research at New Town here.

The central committee members attended the function, where the contributions of former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu, who was at the helm in the state for 24 years from 1977, were discussed.

