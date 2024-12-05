Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on Thursday seized 244.5 gram of heroin and 2.28 kg of methamphetamine tablets at Mualkawi in Champhai district, officials said.

Three persons were arrested for possessing the contraband, they said.

The operation was conducted by the department with assistance from the Assam Rifles and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced before the district and sessions judge in Champhai, the officials added.

