Was Rohit Sharma 'dropped' from Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match? The five-time champions faced Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and fans were left surprised after captain Hardik Pandya announced at the toss that Rohit Sharma was not playing the match as sustained an injury to his knee after being hit in training. Despite Hardik Pandya clarifying that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the match because of an injury, several fans speculated that he was dropped instead and shared their reactions likewise. Rohit Sharma has had a poor IPL 2025 with the bat in hand. Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Find Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Opener's Unavailability.

'Rohit Sharma Dropped'

Rohit Sharma Dropped. 💔 #LSGvMI He has given MI five IPL trophies, he should have deserved some backing from them. pic.twitter.com/yce0b4wDeg — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) April 4, 2025

'Rohit Sharma Clearly Dropped'

Rohit Sharma clearly dropped from the team because of poor batting form. But sarr trust me he got hit in the knee 🤣 — Kevin (@imkevin149) April 4, 2025

'Is Rohit Sharma Really Injured?'

Rohit Sharma is really injured or they dropped him or something. — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) April 4, 2025

'Rohit Sharma Dropped After Conversation With Zaheer Khan?

Rohit Sharma dropped? Right after that leaked video with Zaheer khan! — Suraj Pandey (ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ RCB) (@elsurajpandey) April 4, 2025

'Hardik Pandya Dropped Rohit Sharma'

Rohit yesterday - "I have done everything now I am not going to do anything" Today - Pandya dropped Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/uhyA8pikKs — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 4, 2025

'Rohit Sharma Dropped?'

