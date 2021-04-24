Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A passenger train was derailed by Naxals between Bhansi and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

All passengers are safe.

According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, a passenger train was derailed by Naxals between Bhansi and Bacheli. About 30 passengers were onboard and all are safe. District Reserve Guard jawans deployed to rescue the passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)