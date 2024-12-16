Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) A tribal woman's body was transported to the public crematorium in an autorickshaw, allegedly due to the non-availability of an ambulance on time, triggering a protest in this district on Monday.

The image of the body of Chundamma, an elderly woman from the Veettichaal settlement in Edavaka Panchayat, Mananthavady, being transported in an autorickshaw, wrapped in a bed sheet, was aired by television channels.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update: Hyderabad, Several Parts of State Experience Cold Wave Conditions; Mercury Drops to 5.3 Degrees in Adilabad.

The woman died at her home in the hamlet, and the family reportedly waited for hours for an ambulance from the tribal development office to take the body to the crematorium, located several kms away.

The incident sparked widespread criticism, and opposition Congress activists staged a protest sit-in in front of the local tribal development office, later in the day.

Also Read | AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety in Delhi While Addressing 'Mahila Adalat' Event; BJP Hits Back.

They raised slogans accusing officials of indifference and demanded action against those responsible for the delay in providing the ambulance.

Meanwhile, official sources stated that the local tribal promoter, who failed to inform the tribal development office about the need for an ambulance, was responsible for the issue.

Sources said officials assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)