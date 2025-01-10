Sipahijala (Tripura) [India], January 10 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and Tripura Forest Service, have destroyed large areas of ganja plantation spread over 16.2 hectares in the general area in Boxanagar Forest Range under Sonamura sub-division here.

The operation led to the eradication of 16,500 cannabis plants, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, said Assam Rifles in a press release issued on Thursday.

The initiative was part of a broader mission to eliminate illicit activities and promote a drug-free environment in the region. The joint operation received significant support from the local administration and reaffirmed the importance of collective action in addressing such challenges, according to the Assam Rifles.

Earlier this week, Assam Rifles recovered 10,320 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs approximately in general area Zote, Champhai district of Mizoram as per a press release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Reps of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on January 4.

On January 5, in another series of successful joint operations, the troops of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police recovered 42 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Kangpokpi and Churcahandpur in Manipur, as per a press release.

The weapons recovered were one Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one modified .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, three single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

One M-16, three Lathods, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition and war like stores were recovered in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Thingphai and TS Laijang village in Chandel district on December 31, 2024. (ANI)

