Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the recently concluded Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) would significantly benefit Tripura and other northeastern states by accelerating developmental projects in the region.

Addressing a press conference, CM Saha stated that during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), all the Chief Ministers and Governors from the Northeast states attended and gained a better understanding of Tripura.

"Many people were not aware of Tripura. The representatives, after coming here, became well-informed about Tripura, its bamboo, agar, roads, and tourism. This is a great benefit for us. Meetings were also held on NESAC and the Bankers' Summit, where bankers from across the country participated. This is a significant advantage for us," said Saha.

"More than Rs 800 crore will be spent on Bru resettlement. Union Home Minister Amit Shah physically inspected all the works and the implementation of the Bru project. Such meetings pave the way for more development work. Now, Tripura has secured a place on the world map. We are benefitting from this," he said further.

CM Saha informed that many issues were discussed, including law and order and the present situation in Bangladesh.

"We have placed the current conditions in Bangladesh, the status of fencing, and the numbers of BSF, Tripura Police, and CRPF personnel. I have also stated what we need in the coming days. Everything was noted down and will be discussed further," he said.

"This meeting will enhance inter-state coordination. In the meeting, we also stressed creating a drug-free Northeast, addressed our demands, and highlighted our developmental works. The Chief Ministers who attended raised their respective topics of development. The opposition should commend us for holding such significant events in the state," said Saha further.

Manik Saha also criticized the Congress for staging a drama using the name of Dr BR Ambedkar to target the BJP and alleged the Congress of being "anti-Ambedkar" and sought an apology.

"Congress was anti-Ambedkar. Whatever they are doing is just a farce to mislead the people. If we look at history, Congress never respected Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress is now silent about the resignation of Dr Ambedkar, but we know how they disrespected him. He was a legend, and during Congress's tenure, the party never accorded him any national honour like the Bharat Ratna or Padma Bhushan."

We are demanding an apology from Congress for their actions. They have to do it. BJP believes in honouring people who have worked tirelessly for the country's development, while Congress remains preoccupied with family-centric politics," he added. (ANI)

