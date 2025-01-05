West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 5 (ANI): Several people were left injured and two were in critical condition after a fire broke out in a picnic bus in West Tripura district on Sunday.

The incident occurred Sidhai Mohanpur Jagatpur Choumuni area of the district when the bus suddenly caught fire following a generator explosion, resulting in severe injuries to two students who are now in critical condition.

Local authorities have initiated rescue operations, and the injured are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep concern over the incident and said the government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention.

"Deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident in Mohanpur, where a picnic bus caught fire following a generator blast. Praying for the speedy recovery of the individuals injured in this tragic event," CM Saha said in the post.

"Six of the injured have been referred to GB Pant Hospital for further treatment. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention. Urging everyone to be cautious and mindful while enjoying the picnic," added the post.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

