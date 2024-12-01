Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): In the wake of rising atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, the ILS Super Speciality Hospital in Agartala has announced that it will no longer provide treatment to Bangladeshi nationals. This decision comes amid growing protests from various nationalist organizations in the state, which have been fueled by recent attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Sources confirmed that the hospital, which had previously been a key healthcare provider for patients from across the border, has suspended its services for Bangladeshi citizens following a meeting of its executive committee yesterday. ILS Hospital has been a popular destination for medical treatment, with around 100 patients from Bangladesh crossing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala each month.

Also Read | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tunnel Collapse: Panel To Probe Tunnel Collapse in Kota That Killed 1 and Injured 4, Contractor Penalised for Safety Lapses.

This follows a decision by the JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata to stop treating patients from Bangladesh

Tanuj Saha, the manager of the ILS Super Speciality hospital confirmed the decision in an exclusive conversation, stating that the hospital had faced increasing pressure from protesters demanding a halt to foreign patients' access, in light of the escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Saha explained that the hospital's administration, in consultation with local authorities, took the step to ensure the safety and well-being of both patients and staff.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis’ Name Approved as Maharashtra CM; Legislature Party Meeting in Next 2 Days, Says Senior BJP Leader.

The protests have seen participation from various nationalist groups, who argue that the influx of foreign nationals for medical treatment is inappropriate amidst the current political and social climate.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions. While some local organizations have welcomed the move, others, including medical professionals, have expressed concerns over the impact on the hospital's reputation and the loss of revenue from international patients.

The situation has raised questions about the future of cross-border healthcare collaborations between India and Bangladesh, as this development marks a notable shift in medical practices along the shared border.

Further discussions are expected to take place between hospital authorities, local leaders, and government representatives in the coming days to address the situation and explore potential solutions.

Tripura CM Manik Saha earlier today criticised the current government in Bangladesh and said that the situation there is not good as he stressed that "nothing should be forced on anyone."

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha said, "The situation in Bangladesh is not good. How is the government functioning there? The news that we're receiving, seeing on social media these days regarding the violence against minorities is not right at all. Atrocities are being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Nothing should be forced on anyone," Saha said.

The Tripura CM also expressed concern as he pointed out that many terrorists who were jailed when Sheikh Hasina was Prime Minister in Bangladesh are free and Tripura shares its boundaries with the country.

"Then the terrorists who were jailed during the Sheikh Hasina government are free now. Where are they now? We are concerned regarding their whereabouts. Especially when Tripura shares its borders with Bangladesh it's a concerning matter. They have to check where these terrorists are now and what their activity is. This is not how it should be, fundamentalists don't mean that you will do whatever you feel like. I want to say that the current government there has to take care of the minorities," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)