Gomati (Tripura) [India], June 28 (ANI): Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said that within the next few months, drone technology will be integrated with the state's agriculture sector to address certain challenges.

The members of women's self-help groups (SHGs) will get the best possible training so that they can operate the drones effectively for different purposes such as spraying fertilisers and pesticides in fruit and flower gardens.

Speaking to ANI after the inauguration of the new Agriculture Development Research and Training Centre at Killa under the Gomati district of Tripura, Nath said, "The central government has launched the scheme called drone Didi which is especially for women. Soon after the scheme was launched, a state committee was constituted. As per the recommendations of the committee, drones will be sent to the agriculture sub-divisions."

According to Nath, the appointment of trainers has already been done who will impart training to the SHG members. "The trainers are already recruited. We hope within the next two months drones will reach each of the 47 agri-subdivisions," he added.

The Minister also announced that a special scheme has been undertaken to appoint "Krishi Sakhis (Friends of Farmers)" who provide agriculture-related solutions to the farmers in the rural areas.

"One sakhi (friend) will be appointed for one rural local body such as Gram panchayats and Village Committees. We have forwarded the proposal to the central government. If we get the approval, the process of appointing Sakhis will be started immediately."

On the agricultural infrastructure he inaugurated, Nath said, "We are setting up new infrastructure in all agri subdivisions. This is a new training center set up for the farmers of the area. All the officials, trainers, and experts will come here and speak to the farmers. Arrangements have also been made for video conferencing." (ANI)

