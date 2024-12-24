Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi women were detained at Tripura's Agartala railway station on Monday for illegal entry into India, according to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP).

The operation was carried out jointly by the GRP, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Department, officials said.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Extradition: Bangladesh Requests India To Extradite Former Prime Minister; New Delhi Confirms Communication.

The detainees, identified as Nilufa Begum (34) and Jiasmin (30) both residents of Shariatpur district, Bangladesh were apprehended on Monday afternoon, the police stated.

They had reportedly arrived at the railway station intending to board a train to another state, with initial investigations indicating Delhi as their destination, the police further added.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA To Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls Under Leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, Says State BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal.

With the assistance of female officers, further interrogation is underway at Agartala GRP Police Station. Authorities suspect that additional individuals may be involved in this case, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station in connection with this incident. The two detainees will be presented before the Court on Tuesday. Police officials believe that more critical information might emerge during the ongoing interrogation, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)