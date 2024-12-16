Patna (Bihar) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two FIRs were registered and two teams were formed to identify and arrest the miscreants on Monday against those who held a protest outside the BAPU exam centre on December 13, as per officials.

A video was shared by the Patna DPRO showing CCTV visuals of the incident.

"A group of miscreants stormed Bapu Pariksha Parisar in Patna on 13th December and attempted to get the BPSC exam cancelled. The attempt was thwarted, 2 FIRs were registered. Two teams have been formed to identify the miscreants and arrest them," the Patna DM said.

Earlier on December 13, the protesting candidates had complained about irregularities during an exam conducted by the BPSC.

The candidates alleged that the question paper had been leaked and that there were delays in distributing the papers.

Several candidates said they received the question paper nearly an hour late. Others claimed that answer papers were torn, fuelling concerns about a possible leak.

Speaking to ANI, one of the aspirants said, "Half of the students did not even get the OMR sheet or the question booklet for 15 minutes.... Many got the question booklet one hour late, and it was snatched away in 10 minutes... Where the capacity of students is more than 200, why were only 175 question papers brought?"

"We discovered that the question paper has been leaked... Teachers were threatening us to stay quiet... There is not one BPSC exam that has not been rigged... The seal of the question booklet packet was torn... An aspirant's answer sheet was found in the toilet," he added.

However, the BPSC Chairman, Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied the allegation, clarifying that the commission did not receive any complaints on irregularities.

"...The exam was conducted smoothly in all the districts of Bihar, including Patna. At a centre in Patna, the commission received information about some students creating a ruckus. The commission immediately contacted the people waiting at the centre and deputed 2 officers of the commission," BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said during a press conference. (ANI)

