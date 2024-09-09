Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others injured when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Mumbra-Panvel Road when the victims were heading towards Kalyan Phata on Saturday night, an official said.

The two-wheeler was speeding when it crashed into a road divider, killing two riders on the spot, he said.

Two others riding pillion sustained minor injuries, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 106(2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway, he said.

