Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and miscreants in Phulwari Sharif of the Hinduni village of Patna on Tuesday where police had the input of some criminals who had gathered and were planning to commit a robbery.

The police on the basis of the input went on the spot to catch the criminals and opened fire. Two criminals were gunned down while Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh was injured in the clash.

The police upon identification of the criminals revealed that both of them belonged to Nalanda. The police has been verifying the history sheet of the criminals and has been on the lookout for more criminals involved.

The dead body of the shot criminals was brought to Phulwari CHC Hospital for the post-mortem.

Meanwhile SI Vivek Singh was admitted to AIIMS Patna for treatment, police officials said.

An FSL team also arrived on the spot where the clash broke out. The FSL team has also been inspecting the incident site.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar and DIG STF Vivekanand arrived on the incident spot.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said "In the last few months, there have been some incidents of house robbery in Patna... A team was formed for this purpose and an investigation was underway on the technical aspects... The names of some of the accused were revealed to us which were being monitored continuously. Yesterday, information was received that those criminals are gathering at a place with the intention of robbery. A team was formed to conduct raids and arrests... "

Speaking about the firing, the SSP said that the injured policeman was being treated and has been declared stable.

"When confronted with the perpetrators, the criminals started firing, in which one of our companions was shot. He is still being treated and is stable... The police retaliated. Two criminals were shot. They were taken for treatment where they were declared dead. We are taking legal action... One person and the one who was his driver have been arrested. We are questioning them..."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

