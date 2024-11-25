Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Four persons, including two former revenue officials, were arrested for their alleged involvement in an eight-year-old case related to land grabbing here, Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

The arrested accused, including a retired Tehsildar and a retired Girdawar, were among eight persons earlier chargesheeted in the case, which was registered in 2016 following a written complaint lodged by a widow Koushalaya Devi, a resident of Dangray village in R S Pura tehsil, duly endorsed by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

Devi alleged that her husband Duni Chand being a displaced person of 1947 was allotted land measuring over 72 kanals in Suchetgarh but the accused and his father in connivance with the revenue officials got the land transferred and mutated in their favour on the basis of fake and forged adoption deed duly registered before the court, showing the accused as the adopted son of the complainant, the spokesperson said.

On receiving the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and an FIR was registered, the spokesperson said, adding the investigation proved the offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against eight accused who were subsequently chargesheeted.

Two of the accused have passed away, while two others were bailed out by the court in the case, the spokesperson said.

