New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed strong support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, especially in light of ongoing concerns over the Yamuna water crisis and Delhi's air quality.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi highlighted the promises made over the years to the people of Delhi, saying, "We are hoping that in the coming times, whatever promises and commitments that have been made over the years to the people of Delhi, and if anyone is capable to fulfil these promises, clearly seems to be Arvind Kejriwal."

She showed confidence in Kejriwal's ability to tackle critical environmental issues, adding, "As far as the cleaning of Yamuna river is concerned, as far as the air quality is concerned, I am very certain that Mr. Kejriwal would be able to address these issues." Her comments reflect a belief in Kejriwal's leadership and his ongoing work to address these pressing concerns.

Chaturvedi was sharply critical of the BJP-led government, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises after being elected. "While BJP, on the other hand, we have seen consistently that they make some commitments to the people and as soon as they are elected into power, they forget about their commitments," she remarked. She implied that BJP's track record in power has been marked by unfulfilled pledges.

Furthermore, Chaturvedi voiced concerns about the integrity of the Election Commission, particularly in light of accusations of bias in elections. "The question clearly is that the faith of people in the election commission to conduct a free, fair, transparent election now comes under scrutiny," she said. She cited incidents in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi, where she claimed BJP was allowed to get away with poll violations. "BJP gets away with someone distributing cash incentives to women, BJP gets away with a lot of poll violations, while the entire axe that falls, is upon Mr. Kejriwal and the opposition," Chaturvedi noted, accusing the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to the ruling party's actions.

She urged the Election Commission to re-evaluate its approach to ensure credibility and restore public confidence. "I am hoping that election commission will relook at how they have been functioning and why people of the country have doubts not just in how the elections are conducted, but also those who are in positions of authority," she said, underscoring the importance of maintaining transparency in the electoral process. (ANI)

