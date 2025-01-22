Gosaba (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) When Bishnupada Raptan visited a medical camp set up in a very remote corner of Gosaba area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the 50-something man came face to face with a qualified doctor for the first time in his life.

Raptan and many other residents of Lahiripur village close to the Sundarbans, generally visit quacks for all their health problems and they are never cured properly.

"I had been experiencing symptoms like dizziness, weakness, fatigue, pale colour of skin for the past 10 years. But the tablets prescribed by the local doctor (quack) did not work in the long run,” he told visiting journalists outside a medical camp set up by UNICEF with support from the West Bengal government.

Raptan was diagnosed with a very high level at the health camp at Rajat Jubilee High School at Anpur under Lahiripur panchayat area.

“Only today I am told the reason behind my falling health. I have been given medicines," said Raptan who works as a labourer in rural projects.

Several other people including women also visited the camp with their health issues and got them treated at Anpur, one of 163 camps the UNICEF organized after Cyclone Remal unleashed destruction in large swathes of land in the region in May last year.

A UNICEF official said that post-Remal, they provided sanitary and hygiene kits to 4,100 families in 10 blocks of affected areas with support from the state government.

The riverine belt, cut off from the mainland, can be reached after a over 20 km cruise along river Gomati and other rivers from Gadkhali ghat in Gosaba.

The Sundarbans, the world's biggest mangrove forest, has a number of remote villages and islands in its total 513 square mile area in Indian part. The region has been hit by cyclones in the past several years when ponds in villages were filled up with saline waters and residents were evacuated from homes to cyclone shelters.

Locals said these health camps, initiated in November 2024, have turned out quite popular in the area, far away from proper healthcare facilities.

"We want such camps to continue twice a month so that the benefits reach the maximum number of people,” Kabita Sarkar, pradhan of Lahiripur Gram panchayat, told PTI.

These are extremely remote areas and often locals don't get adequate medical support despite efforts by the administration. This project fills up the gap, she said.

Children visiting the camps are afflicted with fever, cold and respiratory problems while elderly patients come with chronic ailments like diabetes, sugar and neurological issues, said Dr Rishi Majumdar, a physician from Kolkata.

“Many, particularly women, are suffering from skin ailments caused by long exposure to saline water. For many of them, it is a first visit to a doctor in the real sense of the term,” Majumdar said.

One of the officials, Alok Ghosh, said 10-15 per cent of these patients are first-timers.

Reba Mondal whose husband died in tiger attack six years ago, said she is happy to get medicines and medical advice by qualified doctors.

"My problems like spinning head, uneasiness and fatigue had never been diagnosed. The local quack used to suggest high-power medicine which did more damage than good. I have been visiting this camp since November," Mondal said.

She added that though her husband Khokan Mondal died in a tiger attack while trying to catch shrimps and crabs, she too does the same for livelihood.

There are around 500 such women, whose husbands had died the same way in Gosaba area alone, a district official said.

The deputy head of Lahiripur gram panchayat said families of those who have licence to catch shrimp and crab or collect honey receive compensation from the government in case of eventualities.

A UNICEF official said 20-25 per cent of those getting treatment at the camps are elderly people. On average 70-80 patients are treated in each of the 163 camps, spread across Gosaba, Patharpratims and Namkhana blocks.

UNICEF Programme Specialist, Risk and Resilience Omkar Oniel Khare said that the initiative will end in January 2025. It was executed with the fund support of a European aid agency and ground-level collaboration with the state government.

A district official said that the camps have been able to serve a sizeable number of people in remote areas which have been repeatedly impacted by disasters.

“Once the project comes to an end, we will discuss whether the model can be integrated with existing government health infrastructure," he said.

As the UNICEF-led project attempted to address sanitation issues, 4,100 families in 10 blocks received sanitation and drinking water kits including soaps, chlorine tablets, water filters, customized buckets with covers and sanitary napkins, Khare said.

"We did not have the money to buy these items. However, now we have been used to them, we know the differences. We may face difficulties but will not go back to our old habits," said Papiya Kanji Purkait, a housewife.

