Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit Vadnagar in Mehansa distinct on Thursday and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 300 crore.

They will visit the Mehansa district under the Anant Anadi Vadnagar program and inaugurate the Archaeological Experiential Museum built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, the Prerna Sankul built at a cost of Rs. 72 crore and the Vadnagar Sports Complex built at a cost of Rs 33 crore in Vadnagar, according to an official release.

Shah will also observe and visit the works of Heritage Precinct Development Scheme - Fasad, Urban Road Development and Beautification at Vadnagar. He will visit Hatkeshwar Temple and offer prayers.

Shah accompanied by CM Patel will also hold a discussion with the students and guardians of Prerna Sankul. Along with this, they will attend the 18th convocation ceremony at Ganpati University Kherwa.

Home Minister will also be accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel, State MoS for Home Harsh Sanghvi, State Tourism Minister Mulu Bera and State Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma. Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, Lok Sabha MP Hari Patel and all MLAs will also be present, the release stated.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah on Tuesday celebrated Makar Sankranti with residents of Shantiniketan Society in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The society was beautifully decorated with colourful kites and rangoli.

Union Home Minister along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received a warm welcome from women, children, members of the society and the locals while traditional 'dhol nagara' and cultural dances further enriched the celebration.

Shah also enjoyed flying kites from the rooftop. Further, the Home Minister and CM Bhupendra Patel wished everyone a joyful Makar Sankranti.

"'Makar Sankranti' is a festival of unwavering faith in Indian culture and tradition. Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on this holy festival of energy, enthusiasm and progress," Shah said on X. (ANI)

