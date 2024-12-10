Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on December 20 as the state will host the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on December 20-21, said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

It is the first time that Tripura will host a Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Also Read | Morena: Former Serviceman Shoots Wife, Tries To Kill His 2 Sons Before Turning Pistol on Himself After Dispute in Madhya Pradesh; Probe On.

CM Saha said that it is a matter of great happiness for the state and preparations are being made for this event.

"The 72nd North Eastern Council Plenary Session will be held here... There are many agendas... Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also come here on December 20... It is a matter of great happiness for us that this time it is happening in Tripura... Preparations are being made for this. Different departments have been created so that there is no problem at any place..." he said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress, INDIA Bloc Allies Move No-Trust Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Alleges 'Proceedings in Upper House Conducted in Partisan Manner'.

A detailed inspection of Ujjayanta Palace and Pragya Bhavan, the venues for the session, was conducted on Tuesday in Agartala. The upcoming plenary session is expected to enhance collaboration and drive growth across the northeastern region.

Several dignitaries were present in this significant inspection of the preparedness ahead of the scheduled NEC plenary Meeting 24.

Tripura is set to host the three-day plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) from December 20 to 22. The high-level event will witness the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other Union ministers, along with senior government officials.

Governors and Chief Ministers of all Northeastern states are also expected to attend the session, which will focus on critical regional issues such as drug trafficking, India-Bangladesh border matters, and the implementation of key development projects in the region.

The plenary session, originally scheduled for August 31 and September 1 this year, was postponed due to the devastating floods in Tripura. With the revised dates approaching, preparations are in full swing to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The NEC, established in 1971, plays a pivotal role in fostering balanced and coordinated development in the North-eastern states. The upcoming session is anticipated to outline strategic decisions and pave the way for further cooperation among the states to address pressing challenges and unlock the region's potential.

The NEC plenary is being closely watched for its outcomes, which are expected to significantly impact the future trajectory of development in India's Northeast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)