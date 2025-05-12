Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his much-awaited Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The Gen-Z rom-com, directed by Shauna Gautam, premiered on Netflix on March 6, 2025. However, the movie faced strong criticism from audiences for its performances, especially by the lead actors, on social media. While trolls have been targeting Ibrahim Ali Khan, not many know that he has struggled with his speech. During a recent interview, the 24-year-old revealed that he has had difficulty with speech since his childhood, due to a hearing disability. ‘Nadaaniyan’: Was Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Voice AI-Generated in Netflix Film? Here’s What We Know About Viral Rumour!.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up on Hearing, Speech Difficulties

In an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared that he suffered from a serious case of jaundice at the time of his birth, which affected his hearing and speech abilities. He said, " Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing and that impacted by speech."

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Instagram Post

Ibrahim Ali Khan went on to share that over the years, he has extensively worked on improving his speech and continues to do so with the guidance of therapists. "My speech is something that I've had to work on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. Its not perfect; Im still working really hard on it." He revealed how, despite his challenges, his parents weren't hesitant about sending him to study in a boarding school. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

He said, "Being Indian, it was hard to fit in, but I had the best four years of my life. I played sports, made new friends and learnt a lot. My speech issue was bad back then and the move placed me in this new space where I had to survive. I don't mean to sound like some rich kid whining, but when you're 14 and on your own, boarding school isn't easy." Ibrahim said that the experience was crucial in shaping his character and perspective on life.

The Charming Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Finding His Passion for Acting

In the same interview, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked to reflect on when he first developed an interest in acting and how that interest eventually grew into a decision to pursue it as a career. He responded, "Since I was young; I used to accompany my dad to his film sets and thought it was all cool. I only began to think about it seriously in high school. All my life, people assumed I would become and actor, but that realisation needs to come from within." ‘He Looks Handsome, but…’: Sharmila Tagore Shares Her Honest Review of Grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Film ‘Nadaaniyan’ Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan will be next seen in Diler, a sports drama which stars Pushpa 2 actress Sreeleela as the female lead. He also has Sarzameen with Kajol.

