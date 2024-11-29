By Garima Singh

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the much-anticipated 'Shunyata' exhibition at the National Museum in New Delhi on Friday.

The exhibition, which features the works of Indian artist, poet, and diplomat Abhay K, delves into the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata' meaning emptiness.

In his opening address, Minister Shekhawat highlighted the global relevance of Buddha's teachings, especially in light of current geopolitical tensions and human conflicts. He urged the importance of embracing Buddhist principles in today's turbulent times, praising Abhay K for capturing the profound wisdom of Buddha in his evocative artwork.

The Minister reflected on the challenge of achieving "emptiness" in one's mind, emphasising how Abhay K's paintings invite viewers into a state of awakened consciousness.

The concept of 'Shunyata,' originating from the teachings of Buddha, explores the idea that all phenomena are empty of inherent existence. Abhay K's paintings beautifully represent this concept, illustrating how form and emptiness are interwoven and how they continually change.

The artist's work draws inspiration from the teachings of the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and the Heart Sutra, which states, "Form is emptiness, emptiness is form," encapsulating the essence of impermanence.

Speaking about his artwork, Abhay K emphasised the theme of impermanence, stating, "We often cling to our egos and achievements, but in the end, everything changes."

His paintings reflect on the transient nature of life and encourage viewers to embrace a deeper understanding of shared humanity, fostering peace. The artist's work underscores the message that identity is fleeting, and it is through acknowledging impermanence that true peace can be found.

The exhibition serves as an important milestone in Abhay K's career, following successful showcases in countries such as Russia, France, Brazil, and Madagascar, as well as at the Bihar Museum in India. His artwork continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, offering a peaceful and thought-provoking message that transcends borders.

The 'Shunyata' exhibition will remain open for public viewing at the National Museum in New Delhi until December 8, providing an opportunity for visitors to reflect on the powerful philosophy of emptiness and its connection to the transient nature of all existence. (ANI)

