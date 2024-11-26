New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday launched a book authored by prominent Kathak dancer Dr Yasmin Singh, highlighting the rich heritage of Raigarh Gharana.

Notably, Raigarh Gharana founded by Raja Chakradhar Singh, although the youngest of all gharanas, has its own compositions of thumris, ghazals, todas and bols which are unique in themselves.

Also Read | West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

Dr Yasmin Singh, who also holds PhD in the Kathak dance form, speaking at the event lauded the decision to include different dance forms in the school syllabus ,as part of the National Education Policy.

Dr Yasmin Singh said "The National Education Policy is being revived. It has been our culture that Giddha, Garba, Kathak, all of that began in school. Classical dance and Kathak have already been included in classes 11 and 12. Now, if the knowledge of Kathak Gharanas is also included in the syllabus, the children can learn about them in detail..."

Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

Meanwhile, addressing the event, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's wife and Chairperson of Adani Foundation Preeti Adani said, "It's a matter of pride that a member of the Adani Parivar is contributing to this field. The pursuit of knowledge and the practice of art are not separate endeavours; they are intertwined..."

"As one who has the privilege of spending more than three decades in the social development sector, I truly believe that the influence of art and culture cannot be overstated. Fostering creativity and supporting cultural expressions are essential to build a resilient and inclusive community. Art, performing arts or visual arts, have no barriers of caste, creed or colour," she added.

"This is the best medium for inclusivity in our country and we should always strive to revive it and keep it alive. Whether through dance, music, literature or visual arts, we keep finding new and better ways to communicate our innermost struggles, aspirations and happiness. It is a matter of great pride that a member of the Adani Parivar is contributing to this field...," she said, while addressing the event graced by several artists, academia and politicians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)