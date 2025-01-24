Patna (Bihar) [India] January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary in Patna on Wednesday.

While honouring Thakur's contributions, Manjhi emphasised the enduring impact of his work on Bihar's development.

Speaking to the media about Thakur's legacy, Manjhi remarked, "See, there is freedom to do politics, but it should be thought that the work done by Karpoori Thakur ji, and the work he did, his rule lasted for 15 years."

He further highlighted Karpoori Thakur's achievements, particularly in education, women empowerment, and the overall development of Bihar, noting that the present government continues to follow his visionary policies. "In relation to education, women's empowerment, and the development of Bihar, his thinking is being run on the basis of that. The work is being done," he said.

Manjhi also expressed his support for the current NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting, "NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is working on the footprints of Karpoori Thakur and the state is developing."

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, was a freedom fighter and former CM of Bihar. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024. He was popularly called 'Jannayak' for his work for the cause of people.

He became a member of Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a staunch advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party. Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died in February 1988 in Patna.

Earlier on Friday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur was the 'Messiah' of Social Justice, and he implemented reservations, opening vast opportunities for a large population.

While addressing the memorial event held on the 101st birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur in Samastipur, Bihar, the Vice President said, "The great son of India, Karpoori Thakur is the messiah of social justice. In a short period, Karpoori Thakur wrote a new history of social and political transformation. He broke centuries-old stagnation and opened the doors of immense possibilities for a large population. He was the great man who started the new era of equality. He dedicated his life to those on the margins of society, who were ignored by all." (ANI)

