Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Seven people died and several others were injured after a pickup collided with a container in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in the Hathras district of the state. The deceased included three men and women each and a child.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Sanjay More Remanded in Police Custody Till December 21; Trained for Only 10 Days Before Being Deployed, Lacked EV Driving Skills, Reveals Probe.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the Hathras accident, describing the incident as "extremely sad" and "heart-wrenching."

He instructed the district administration officials to carry out relief operations expeditiously and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

In a social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The loss of life in a road accident on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in Hathras district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1866426689699672574

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister, "Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident on Mathura-Kasganj highway in Hathras district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister immediately directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. Along with this, he has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The district administration officials have reached the spot and are engaged in relief work." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)