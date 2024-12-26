Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): As part of efforts to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and reconnect people with their religious traditions, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local administration visited several historic locations on Wednesday.

These included ancient structures such as Ferozpur Fort, bawadis (stepwells), and Chor Kuan.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Security Increased at Temples, Key Locations Ahead of New Year Celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Dr Rajender Pensiya said, "We visited the Ferozpur Fort, which is ASI-protected. We were accompanied by the ASI team. After that, we visited a koop (well) under the Neemsar pilgrimage site, which is the only koop that still has water in it. We also visited the Rajput bawadis (open wells)."

"This city has a rich history, from the Puranas to being the second capital of Prithviraj Chauhan and the capital of Sikandar Lodi. We must preserve and restore this history," he added.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Under-Construction Society in APMC Market Area of Vashi, Efforts Underway To Douse Flames (Watch Video).

Dr Manibhushan Tiwari, an official with the Sambhal Municipal Council said that they plan to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in the city.

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14. The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration.

Tiwari explained that the restoration process would involve digging and renovating wells, as well as reviving pilgrimage sites. The Municipal Council plans to allocate funds, possibly with assistance from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department, to give these sites a new look.

"We are continuously digging and restoring all the wells in the city and revitalizing pilgrimage sites. We have also devised a plan to restore any wells we discover. For the pilgrimage sites we find, we will work on their revival. With support from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department, we will spend money to give these sites a new look, reconnecting people with our religious traditions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)