Lucknow, December 16: The Uttar Pradesh government tabled a Rs 8,479-crore supplementary budget on Thursday during the Winter session of the State Legislative Assembly, months ahead of the 2022 Assembly election.

The budget was presented by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, the UP government has announced some major measures in the supplementary budget.

As per the budget, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to fulfill the state's power supply. For 'Har Ghar Bijlee' scheme, Rs 185 crore has been earmarked and another Rs 670 crore has been allotted for farmers and senior citizens pension fund.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi, the state government allocated Rs 10 crore for Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga.

In the budget, Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the sports department and Rs 150 crore for the information department. Besides, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for UP Gaurav Samman. In the budget, Rs 1,68,903 crore grant has been allocated.

