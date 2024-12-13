Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Within just 12 hours, Dadri police solved the murder of a young man at a local drug rehabilitation centre, arresting four suspects and recovering two knives and a muffler used in the crime.

On 12 December 2024, a complaint at Dadri police station stated that Arvind, son of Ramu, had been strangled with a muffler and stabbed to death. An FIR was registered under sections 103(1)/61(2)/3(5) BNS against Mohit Rawal, son of Surendra Singh, Lucky, son of Babli Bhati, and others. During the investigation, two more suspects emerged: Sheelu, son of Ratanpal, and Bijendra alias Leela, son of Tej Singh.

Police arrested Lucky Bhati (20) and Mohit Rawal (21) on the road leading from the rehabilitation centre to Madhaiya Maincha, and detained Sheelu (32) and Bijendra alias Leela (32) near Ajaibpur station. According to the police, all four admitted to the killing, claiming that the victim had forced them to work. (ANI)

