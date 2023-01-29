Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A leopard was killed on a slug railway track after being crushed by a high-speed train near Kailsa railway station in the early morning of Saturday in Amroha district, confirmed police.

According to the Amroha police, they received the information from a Gram Pradhan (village head) who was passing by the railway track today morning where the incident occurred.

The police immediately informed the officers of the forest department after which the forest team arrived at the location and sent the leopard's body for postmortem.

The localities of the nearby villages while talking to ANI stated that there was panic among the people due to the presence of the leopard in the area.

According to the villagers, the leopard was spotted many times before in the area but now that the leopard is dead, they can finally feel secure and safe.

Amroha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajiv Kumar while talking to ANI said, "After we received the information from the Gram Pradhan, we immediately informed the forest department. The forest department team reached the spot and took possession of the body for postmortem."

The forest department also recovered foot marks of the deceased animal near the accident site, confirmed the police.

Though till now there had been no incidents of loss of life or property due to the presence of the leopard, stated the villagers.

Last week, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) of Jharkhand informed that the forest department gave conditional permission to kill a leopard who claimed the lives of four persons in the state's Garhwa and its surrounding areas. (ANI)

