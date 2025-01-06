Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest number of hospital registrations in the country under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, both at government and private hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Monday.

The beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme are receiving free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh, Pathak said, as he directed authorities to ensure maximum coverage for the eligible patients.

The state boasts a total of 5,834 hospitals operating under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, of which 2,949 are government-run and 2,885 are private facilities, the highest in India, Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said.

"All state-run medical colleges, district hospitals and community health centres have been enlisted under the scheme," he said, according to an official statement.

As of December 10, 2024, Uttar Pradesh issued Ayushman cards to 5.13 crore beneficiaries out of 7.43 crore identified eligible individuals, putting the state in the top spot nationally, Pathak said.

The government is focused on ensuring that at least one member from the 92 per cent eligible families receives the 'golden card' under the scheme, he added.

Pathak also said that 53.93 lakh eligible patients in Uttar Pradesh have received free treatment under the scheme as of December 10, 2024, at a collective cost of Rs 8,483 crore.

To facilitate the beneficiaries and address the claims efficiently, the government has appointed a Beneficiary Facilitation Agency (BFA) besides deploying Ayushman Mitras at hospitals to assist the patients, he said.

The scheme has also significantly improved access to healthcare by providing treatment opportunities closer to beneficiaries' homes, Pathak said.

