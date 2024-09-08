Budaun (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly drugging and raping a 19-year-old woman in the Usaihat area here, officials said on Sunday.

On September 2, the accused, Bobby Gupta, took the victim to his house at gun point where he forced her to consume a sedative before raping her, the woman alleged in her police complaint.

The victim managed to return home and informed her family about the ordeal. She approached the police on September 7.

"We have lodged a case against one Bobby Gupta at Usaihat police station and arrested him on Sunday. He has been remanded to judicial custody," said Senior Superintendent of Police Brajesh Singh.

