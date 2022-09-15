Budaun (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A court here fixed October 4 as the next date for hearing a plea seeking permission to offer prayers at the Jama Masjid Shamsi, claimed to have been built at a place where once a Shiva temple stood, officials said.

The plea was heard in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Vijay Kumar Gupta on Thursday, said Hindu Mahasabha's advocate Brijpal.

Asrar Ahmed, the lawyer for the Muslim side, said he has sought a copy of the plea in the court.

He said notices have not been served on all parties till now. The trial of the case cannot commence till all parties are summoned, he added.

Earlier, the court had directed the Intezamia Committee managing the mosque to present its side on September 15.

The Hindu Mahasabha has claimed that the site earlier had the Neelkanth Mahadev temple.

The mosque is built on an elevated area called Sotha Mohalla and is considered the highest structure in Budaun.

It is also believed to be the third oldest existing and seventh largest mosque in the country, having a capacity for 23,500 people.

There have been several similar suits, including in Mathura and Varanasi, claiming that mosques there were sites of ancient Hindu temples.

