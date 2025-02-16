Aligarh, February 16: Three people lost their lives and two others were injured after their car was struck by a bus near the Yamuna Expressway interchange in Aligarh on Sunday afternoon. The five passengers in the car were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and were on their way back to their hometown in Jammu and Kashmir. Circle Officer-Khair, Aligarh, Varun Singh shared details about the incident and said, "This incident took place near Thana Tappal, Janpad Aligarh near---Yamuna Expressway interchange around 1.30 pm on Sunday. 5 people from Jammu and Kashmir travelling in a car were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj back to their homes when a bus hit their car."

"Following this, three travelling in the car died on the spot. Two other injured were sent to the Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for treatment. A post-mortem investigation of the deceased is also taking place," said the official. The CO said that the family members of both the injured and the deceased in the incident have been informed. Accident on Yamuna Expressway: 100 Goats Dead, 4 People Injured After Vehicles Collide in UP’s Aligarh Amid Dense Fog (See Pics and Video).

Further investigation into the incident is underway. Earlier in the day, as many as four people were killed and several others were left injured as a bus and tempo collided at the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. According to police officials, a bus travelling from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya broke down and was undergoing repairs when a tempo traveller heading to Ayodhya collided with it. Aligarh Road Accident: 4 Teen Boys Die After Motorcycle Collides with Parked Tractor Trolley Parked on Roadside.

The three people died on-spot, while one succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital. SP Dinesh Kumar Singh informed that other vehicles are dispatching the passengers, and those in critical condition are being sent to the Trauma Centre. Authorities are currently investigating the accident.

