A major accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh’s Tappal area early morning around 4 AM due to dense fog. Over half a dozen vehicles collided, including a truck carrying 230 goats, three vegetable-laden trucks, and cars. Tragically, 100 goats died in the crash, and four individuals sustained serious injuries. The injured—Ankur (18) from Gonda, Siddiq Khan (35) from Kanpur Dehat, and Maniram (50) from Ghazipur—have been hospitalised for treatment. Police reached the spot and cleared the traffic after facilitating the injured to medical care. Navi Mumbai Road Accident: Car Runs Over 2 People in Taloja MIDC, 1 Dead, Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Accident on Yamuna Expressway

यूपी : अलीगढ़ में यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क हादसे में करीब 100 बकरों की मौत हुई !! कोहरे की वजह से कई वाहन भिड़े। pic.twitter.com/AAiqeM9vBY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 15, 2025

आज दिनांक 15.01.25 को प्रातः एक्सीडेंट की सूचना पर 04 घायलों को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, अन्य आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) January 15, 2025

