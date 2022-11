Budaun, Nov 17: Two women were killed and as many others were injured critically when a mound of mud fell over them while they were taking out soil from a pit in Salempur village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Bisauli police station area, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma.

"Four women were taking out mud from a pit in a field for their house when the mound of soil crashed over them," he said. People working in nearby fields came to their rescue, but by the time they managed to pull them out, two of the women Poonam (27) and Pravesh (24) had died, the SP said.

"A police team took the deceased for post-mortem examination while the two injured women were admitted in a hospital where their condition remains critical," he added.

