Noida, August 8: A 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off her 17th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 8.30 am in Bisrakh area, they said. Also Read | India's Total Recoveries Cross 14.2 Lakh as Recovery Rate Continues to improve, says MoHFW: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

"The woman had lost her husband over a year ago and she was working in the Irrigation Department in Meerut district. She was staying here with her son and daughter-in-law in their 17th-floor flat," a police official said. No suicide note was found from the spot. What prompted her to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official told PTI. Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Six 'BSP MLAs' Move Supreme Court, Seek Transfer of Case on Merger With Congress From HC.

The woman's son and daughter-in-law were at home when she jumped off the balcony, the official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier, a 62-year-old woman had died after she allegedly jumped off her 19th-floor apartment in Noida in July. A 28-year-old woman had jumped off her 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida in June. According to officials, mental health issues are a major reason for people resorting to suicide.

