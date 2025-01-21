Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Mandi area of Amroha on Monday night.

Amroha Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sudhir Kumar said, "Strong winds aggravated the fire and the whole Mandi area has been caught up in flames. Fire tenders are doing their job. The cause is yet to be ascertained. The Mandi Samiti people have been called and they will analyse the damage."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

