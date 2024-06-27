New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Wednesday and congratulated him for his re-election as 'Speaker'.

The Chief Minister also held meetings with Union Minister JP Nadda and Arvind Panagariya, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission.

Upon his meeting with Om Birla, Dhami said, "I congratulate Om Birla as he has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. In the last 5 years, he has conducted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha brilliantly and provided the opportunity to both, the ruling party and the opposition leaders to speak in Parliament. This new Parliament, which has been formed under the leadership of PM Modi, is a big achievement. It will set new records, strengthen the resolve of Viksit Bharat and there will be a healthy debate inside the Parliament..."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also met Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda and congratulated him for taking over the responsibility of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also discussed his state affairs with the Union Minister, including topics related to the economic condition, needs, and development of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also presented him with local products from the House of Himalayas brand.

In a row of meetings, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also had a meeting with Arvind Panagariya, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, in New Delhi to discuss the various topics pertaining to the state's economic condition, needs, and development.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and said that the meeting was held to speed up the pace of work in the state.

"The Lok Sabha session is going on... All the work in the states is done by the government with the cooperation of all MPs. This meeting has been held today to speed up the pace of work in the state," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

