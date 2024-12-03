India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Promo of First Jaunsari Feature Film 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the promo and poster of the first Jaunsari feature film, 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat'. On this occasion, he stated that the state government is providing full support in the production and promotion of regional films to promote regional culture, according to an official press release.

The press release quoted Dhami speaking at an event at the Chief Minister's residence, where he said, "Since the formation of the state, the first Jaunsari feature film is now ready. Through this film, there will be an opportunity to showcase and understand the rich culture, heritage, and customs of Jaunsar."

Appealing to the audience to watch the film, the press release cited Dhami adding that the state government is offering every possible support in the production and promotion of films made in regional dialects. To this end, the government has introduced a new film policy. Dhami emphasized that the local people of Uttarakhand can excel in every field. He also congratulated actor Abhinav Chauhan, noting that his Garhwali film 'Asgar' was a super hit, the release stated.

"The promo of the first Jaunsari feature film 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat' was released at the camp office. Through this historical film, we will successfully bring the folk culture, glorious history, and traditional lifestyle of Jaunsar-Bawar to the world.

This film is an important step toward preserving and promoting our culture. The film features wonderful acting by the people of Jaunsar-Bawar and has been shot at beautiful locations in our state. I hope this film will find a special place in the hearts of culture lovers. Heartiest congratulations to all the team members involved in the making of the film!" the Chief Minister had earlier posted on X. (ANI)

