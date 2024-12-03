Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the promo and poster of the first Jaunsari feature film, 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat'. On this occasion, he stated that the state government is providing full support in the production and promotion of regional films to promote regional culture, according to an official press release.
The press release quoted Dhami speaking at an event at the Chief Minister's residence, where he said, "Since the formation of the state, the first Jaunsari feature film is now ready. Through this film, there will be an opportunity to showcase and understand the rich culture, heritage, and customs of Jaunsar."
Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.
Appealing to the audience to watch the film, the press release cited Dhami adding that the state government is offering every possible support in the production and prUttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Promo of First Jaunsari Feature Film 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat' via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-uttarakhand-cm-dhami-launches-promo-of-first-jaunsari-feature-film-mairai-gaon-ki-baat-6462391.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-uttarakhand-cm-dhami-launches-promo-of-first-jaunsari-feature-film-mairai-gaon-ki-baat-6462391.html" title="Share on Facebook">