Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar directed the Superintendents of Police of all the 13 districts of the state to take effective legal action to control road accidents.

The DGP has said in his instructions that the accident in Almora caused loss of life due to the overloading of the bus and the accident caused by alleged overspeeding of the Innova car in Dehradun city.

The DGP has directed to take effective preventive action to prevent road accidents.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has also given a representation to the state's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli for a transparent and independent DGP appointment process in the state.

In his representation, he has drawn the attention of the government by referring to Section-20 of the State Police Act-2007, which states that the state government will appoint the Director General of Police through the Appointment Committee for the overall control, direction and supervision of the police force.

The DGP has said in his representation that since the police system is a state subject in List-2 of Schedule-7 of the Indian Constitution, it is important that the state of Uttarakhand also considers implementing similar rules so that transparency and autonomy along with the decisive role of the state government can be ensured in the appointment of the Director General of Police.

DGP Abhinav Kumar has said in the representation sent to the state's Home Secretary that at present, in the appointment of the Director General of Police, the state government is adopting a process in accordance with the decision given by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh vs Others case, in this system, the Union Public Service Commission and the Home Ministry have a decisive role.

The DGP has said in his representation that in his opinion this is not appropriate from constitutional and practical point of view. In his representation, he has drawn attention towards the Uttarakhand Police Act 2007 and said that it would be necessary to consider the provisions regarding the appointment of the Director General of Police.

Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar has said in his representation that the Uttar Pradesh government has recently implemented new rules for the appointment of DGP as per the Supreme Court's instructions so that the state government's decisive role in the appointment of the head of the police force remains in view of the constitutional system and the Supreme Court's decision.

DGP Abhinav Kumar has requested the Uttarakhand government in the representation sent to the Home Secretary that inspired by the progressive steps taken by Uttar Pradesh, to maintain the independence and integrity of the police force, the appointment rules should be notified as soon as possible for the state of Uttarakhand as per the law.

Earlier, DGP Abhinav Kumar held a meeting with concerned officials and discussed issues related to crime, law and order, and traffic management in the state.

According to an official release from Police Headquarters, the meeting was held through video conferencing with Zone and District Incharges, Superintendents of Police, and officials from the STF and Railways. (ANI)

