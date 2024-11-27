Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): The newly-appointed Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Deepam Seth paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

Dhami, while congratulating Director General of Police Deepam Seth, said that along with law and order in the state, the police have to be taken towards smart policing. He said that along with the empowerment of the police, they also have to be connected through advanced technology. The resolove of the state government is to make Uttarakhand drug-free, in which the police have an important role, said Uttarakhand CMO in a post on X.

He said that a vigorous campaign has to be launched against drug abuse in society and drug mafia and smugglers have to be put in jail. Special attention also has to be paid to traffic safety, added the Uttarakhand CMO.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi.

On Monday, Dhami greeted the people of the state on Constitution Day. In a message issued on the eve of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution is the soul of the country. It is also the protector of the pride, rights and honour of every Indian.

Paying homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister said that the Indian Constitution has a special role in creating India's unique identity in the world.

Dhami said that the Constitution has mentioned fundamental rights as well as duties for every citizen. It is the duty of every citizen not only to use the rights granted by the Constitution but also to protect its values. The Chief Minister urged people to contribute to the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. (ANI)

