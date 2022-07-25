New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.

"We are proud of the valour of our soldiers. The whole world believes in the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Army," said the Chief Minister in his statement.

Also Read | Karnataka: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drinking Contaminated Water in Gonal Village, 20 Ill.

He stated that Uttarakhand also has a tradition of sacrifice for the country while adding that in the Kargil war, a large number of sons of Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families. He explained that the Indian Army has always raised the honour of the country with its valour.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Woman Arrested for Performing Stunts on Parwanoo-Solan Highway Near Jabli.

"The brave soldiers of the Indian Army had forced the enemy to flee even in adverse circumstances in Kargil. The nation will always remember the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the borders of the country in the Kargil war," said the official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)