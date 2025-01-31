New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday, officials said.

The vice-president is likely to reach Prayagraj around 2:15 pm, they said.

His visit comes days after at least 30 pilgrims were killed in a stampede in the Sangam area at the Maha Kumbh site.

Dhankhar's spouse Sudesh will accompany him on the visit.

The vice-president is likely to return to Delhi late on Saturday.

